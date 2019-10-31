A 911 caller told police Wednesday morning that somebody drove a golf cart through the gate at an entrance of Robson Ranch, the retirement community off Interstate 35W, according to a Denton police report.
Police said the caller told officers she watched it on security camera footage and said the caller believed the person did it intentionally.
There was not an estimated amount of damage listed in the criminal mischief report as of Thursday afternoon.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — A man walked on his $45 ticket Wednesday afternoon at Lone Star Attitude Burger Co., according to a police report. Police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said it appeared from the report the suspect has a reputation among law enforcement and the local service industry for having walked out on multiple tabs.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A man and woman were arguing loud enough for a neighbor to call the police over what is summarized in a police report as a fight starting over the woman “eating [the] last doughnut.”
3700 block of Allison Drive — A resident told police Wednesday afternoon they saw an unknown vehicle pull up to their neighbor’s house, roll an air compressor from the opened garage and drive away with it, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Denton police handled 207 calls and made eight arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 23 medical calls and five vehicle crashes.