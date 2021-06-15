Officers arrived in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street Monday to find a 54-year-old man wearing a damaged American Flag and pacing erratically.
Police reports showed a Denton County Sheriff’s deputy called into dispatchers to report a suspicious man in the 400 block of Audra Lane.
He also gave dispatchers a warning to pass along to officers: The man was brandishing a knife.
Denton Police eventually found the man wandering around the 1500 block of East McKinney St.
“He appeared to be walking around the parking lot aimlessly” by the time Denton Police officers arrived, department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Beckwith said the man would take a few steps, look around, maybe stare at the sky and then take a few more steps.
She said officers then “observed he was wearing an American flag that he had cut a hole out of for his head,” which breaks the flag code in at least two ways.
When asked what happened to the knife, the man allegedly told police he’d put it somewhere. He then lifted up the flag to show he was shirtless and didn’t have a knife.
He then allegedly told officers he was supposed to be on medication, “but he might have taken something else today,” according to police reports.
Officers offered to take him to a hospital, but he refused. They then observed him for some time and saw him cross several roads without looking for traffic.
According to police reports, fearing for the man’s safety, officers arrested him on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
He was booked into the city jail just before 5 p.m. Monday.
Other reports
Intersection of North Loop 288 and East McKinney Street — Denton police were en route to an unrelated call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday when they noted someone driving erratically.
They tailed the car and reported noticing it change lanes suddenly and without turn signals. They also noted the car aggressively jerking within one lane and swerve into another lane.
It took the car’s 26-year-old driver roughly half a mile to pull over after officers activated their emergency lights, according to police reports.
The driver finally pulled off the road abruptly near the intersection of Shady Oaks Drive and Woodrow Lane.
She told police she’d had four hard seltzers at a friends house and was headed home.
Subsequent to her arrest, officers allegedly found more than 100 pills in various bags, bottles and containers. They also reported finding an unknown substance in a vial.
They listed some of the pills as narcotics, while others were identified as amphetamines and some hadn’t yet been identified by Tuesday morning.
She was booked into the city jail and charged with driving while intoxicated, as well as various drug possession charges.
1400 block of West Oak Street — Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly spent hours yelling at and otherwise bothering 7-Eleven customers Sunday night into Monday morning.
A caller told police the man had been in and out of the store all night bothering people, and he was only wearing sweatpants.
Officers described the man as jittery and noted he was talking quickly. They wrote he kept pacing and flailing his arms.
When asked if he’d taken any drugs, the man said he smokes weed and meth, Beckwith said.
When asked how recently he’d used drugs, the man allegedly told officers it was none of their business.
Officers thought the man to be a danger to himself and/or others, so they arrested him on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.