Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 4:08 am
Two men were left with gunshot wounds after physically fighting for a gun, which led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man, according to a Denton police report.
At about 1:54 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bonnie Brae Street for an altercation call.
A caller told police her boyfriend had been shot after an argument with a man banging at their residence door.
Officers say the woman seemed frantic and stated that her boyfriend was bleeding. Officers observed the 19-year-old man gripping his bloody hand with a paper towel.
Medics arrived on the scene and observed that his hand was bleeding significantly from his pinky finger.
He said a man banged on the door and was yelling.
The 19-year-old said the man then tried to force his way into the apartment and began yelling at him, which escalated into a physical fight.
The teenager told officers he was not trying to shoot the man and was trying to keep him away from the residence.
The gun discharged while the pair wrestled over it, at which point the 19-year-old felt the bullet hit his pinky finger. He told police he didn't know where the other bullets ended up.
The other man told police he had never met the 19-year-old man in his life and didn't know who he was.
The report says the other man had gunshot wounds. Another officer who arrived on the scene applied a tourniquet to the man, and medics transported him to a local hospital.
The 19-year-old man told officers the gun was in the bed in the bedroom, and officers were able to locate it.
Police arrested him on a charge of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.
The other man was not arrested, but the incident is under investigation.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
