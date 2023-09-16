Denton police squad car
DRC file photo

Two men were left with gunshot wounds after physically fighting for a gun, which led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:54 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bonnie Brae Street for an altercation call.

