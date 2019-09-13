The Denton Police Department is now partnering with the FBI to investigate a robbery of a Wells Fargo ATM on Monday.
There are now multiple of people of interest identified, though police spokesman Allison Vetere said she could not say how many suspects there are. Their descriptions are not being released, she said.
An ATM technician was performing maintenance on the machine Monday when two suspects pushed him aside and made off with four cassettes of $20 bills, totaling $114,230. Police officials said it was not clear why the total was not divisible by 20.
Police have also recovered an undisclosed portion of the money, Vetere said. FBI officials did not have additional information Friday afternoon.
Other reports
7500 block of Teasley Lane — Administrators at Guyer High School discovered a video that appears to show one student punching another student in a locker room, Vetere said.
The assault was not initially reported to school officials or police, she said. An investigation into the assault is ongoing.
2300 block of South Loop 288 — A man was arrested after he entered a Burger King restaurant and began yelling at an employee, according to a police report. The man had previously been given a criminal trespass citation at the business.
1600 block of Churchill Drive — A man gave an acquaintance his broken boat motor and $300 to repair it, and hasn't heard from the acquaintance for several weeks, according to a police report.
The caller said he gave the acquaintance the motor to see if it could be repaired. After examining it, the caller paid the man $300 to fix the motor. In the several weeks since, the acquaintance hasn't been responding to requests for the motor or money back.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,210 service and officer-initiated calls for service for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 219 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 22 medical calls.