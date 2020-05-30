One victim of a motorcycle crash Friday evening was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a police report.
The Denton police and fire departments responded to a motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. Friday after multiple callers said they saw a motorcycle crash while taking the Oak Street exit on South Interstate 35.
Authorities closed the southbound service road near Oak Street while they investigated the crash. A preliminary investigation states that the driver attempted to take the exit lane toward Oak Street too late.
The motorist and passenger missed the exit and entered the grass before striking a pole and coming to a stop near the service road.
Other reports
1400 block of Underwood Street — No one was arrested after police responded to a disturbance Friday morning where one man had a knife and another mad had a gun, according to a police report.
A caller said a verbal argument between two of his coworkers turned physical when they tried to land punches on each other, but failed. The report says the older man then pulled out a knife and started swinging it at the younger man, but didn’t hurt him, and the younger man got a gun from his vehicle.
Only the caller saw the older man attacking the younger man with a knife and only the older man said the younger man pointed a gun at him that he retrieved from his vehicle, according to the report.
The report says accounts from the men involved and witnesses were conflicting and neither man wanted to press charges.
4900 block of Teasley Lane — A man reported that a firearm and several different types of magazines were stolen from his vehicle Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The caller told police he went back out to his car after going to a store and noticed that the driver’s side window was broken. The report says that a black Heckler and Koch VP9SK were taken along with different types of magazines, a magazine loader and other items.
He told officers he believed he was targeted while at the bank earlier that day, but didn’t notice anything suspicious. Flower Mound police later told Denton police that they recovered several items, but not the firearm.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2800 block of South I-35E — A caller said their 2018 GMC Sierra was stolen sometime between 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The report says there was also a pistol inside the vehicle and that it didn’t look like it was towed. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.