A woman in her 20s believes her ex-boyfriend posted a sexually explicit video of her online and wants to press charges, according to a police report.
Denton police took a report Thursday morning after a woman said someone uploaded a sexually explicit video of her without her permission.
The report says a friend of the woman's said he found a sexual video of her on a pornography website and sent her a screenshot so she could confirm if it was her. She said it was her and told officers she believes her ex-boyfriend is the one who uploaded it.
According to the report, she broke up with him in November 2019, and she told him to delete all photos and videos of her he had, including anything sexually explicit. The relationship ended badly.
The investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on allegations of theft after allegedly returning items she hadn't paid for in exchange for credit, according to a police report.
The report says the woman took items to customer service and successfully returned them for a gift card valued at $96.31, and then she concealed other store items in her purse valued at $89.02 before leaving the store. A store employee called about the first incident
When officers arrived, she was running out of the store toward a fence north of the lot. The report says she jumped onto the barbed-wire fence but fell back. She was arrested and charged with theft of property, greater than $100 and less than $750.
1100 block of Avenue A — A woman selling a mattress and bed frame for $355 reported Thursday that she deposited a fraudulent check from a potential buyer, according to a police report.
The woman told officers that a potential buyer offered to pay extra if she could hold the items for him. The report says she received a check for $2,950 with instructions to deposit the money into her personal account and then send $1,955 to a different account.
She said she did so and was informed by her bank that the check was fraudulent and that her checking account was at a negative balance.
A report was taken, and officers are continuing to investigate.
1300 block of Dallas Drive — A woman reported two separate overdosing incidents Thursday morning and then in the evening, according to a police report.
A woman called police because she believed men had overdosed on heroin. One report was around 12:21 a.m. and the other around 7:32 p.m. When officers responded to both incidents, they administered Narcan, and the men were taken to local hospitals.
Narcan is used as an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 290 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.