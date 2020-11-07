An elderly man was assessed by medics Friday afternoon after he was punched and kicked by a juvenile boy, according to a police report.
At about 3:37 p.m., a man called police after witnessing the incident in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street. The man said he observed two juvenile girls being belligerent toward the elderly man and two juvenile boys approach him. One of the boys then punched the man in the face, he said, causing him to fall down. After he fell, the boy continued to punch him and kicked him, the witness said.
Police arrived and observed the elderly man was bleeding and had visible bruising and swelling, the report states. He was assessed by medics and declined to go to the hospital, and his account of the incident matched the caller’s. The report states it is unclear what led up to the assault but that the incident is under investigation for assault against an elderly or disabled individual.
Other Reports
1900 block of Jason Drive — Police are investigating a Friday disorderly conduct incident after a school resource officer observed a fight between two girls, according to a police report.
Police observed a group of students gathered at a flight of stairs and two girls punching each other at about 3:41 p.m., the report states. One was on the ground with the other leaned over and hitting her, and when an officer moved between them, she moved around the officer trying to get to her. The fight followed a verbal argument, the report states, and the two were sent to the office and released until the investigation is complete.
1900 block of Fort Worth Drive — A convenience store lost power early Friday morning after an unknown suspect damaged its front glass door and electric meter, according to a police report.
Police arrived to the store at about 1:56 a.m. after an alarm went off indicating a glass break, the report states. Officers observed the business had no power and was completely dark inside, and that the front glass door was cracked as if a large object had been thrown against it. Police also observed the electric meter was no longer mounted on the wall and was lying on the ground.
Police contacted the owner, who said they did want to pursue charges if a suspect was found. The incident is under investigation for criminal mischief between $100 and $750, and security footage will likely be available, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 452 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 41 people into the Denton County Jail.