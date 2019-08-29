An 18-year-old man was charged with possession of a gram of marijuana Wednesday night while officers were booking him into the Denton City Jail, according to a police report.
Police said the vehicle he was riding in ran two red lights near North Locust Street and Highway 77, according to the report. An officer reported smelling marijuana from the vehicle.
Police identified everyone in the vehicle and learned a passenger, the 18-year-old, was wanted for a failure to appear on a burglary of habitation case, the report shows.
Police said the marijuana was found in the man’s sock during booking. Officers first took him to jail on a warrant.
Across the state, district attorneys have said they no longer will prosecute low-level, misdemeanor possession cases because a new state law requires prosecutors to differentiate hemp from marijuana in proving that someone indeed had marijuana.
The Denton County District Attorney’s Office is one of those. Officials there say it’ll cost too much to have the substances tested to verify the levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in marijuana that gets people high.
Cannabis products with more than 0.3% THC is marijuana, while anything less is hemp and legal.
Officials say they’ll pay for felony amounts of marijuana and will weigh the circumstances of misdemeanor cases before deciding whether to pay for the testing.
The man’s charge is possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, which is a class-b misdemeanor offense.
Other reports
1100 block of Greenbend Drive — A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault family violence Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman in front of her children, according to a police report.
3600 block of North Interstate 35 — A company reported Wednesday evening that someone stole a $1,149 concrete saw, according to a police report.
North Trinity Road and Blagg Road — An officer on patrol Wednesday afternoon found 11 tires dumped in an area police say is common for illegal dumping, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,165 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 185 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 21 medical calls and one vehicle crash.