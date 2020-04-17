A property manager called police Thursday to report unauthorized people who were inside a vacant property in the 300 block of Campbell Lane, according to a police report.
A caller told the property manager Thursday that a man and a woman were inside a vacant home, the report says. The property manager arrived and found a window of the home was shattered.
Officers responded and took photos of the scene. The only damage noted was the broken window, according to the report. They also located suitcases and clothing on the floor inside one of the bedrooms.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said this was likely a squatter situation where people broke into a home to try to sleep there, and that the suitcases and clothing possibly belonged to the man and woman who were last seen leaving the property.
The report says the home was vacant, but renters were expected to move in this weekend.
Other reports
6600 block of Grissom Road — A 17-year old was arrested Thursday evening after she allegedly struck her mother during an argument about another family member, according to a police report.
The argument was over a childcare disagreement, Beckwith said. The report says the 17-year-old struck her mother with an open hand and caused pain, leaving a bruise on her mother’s arm. She also allegedly struck her mother on the neck.
The two had conflicting stories, but the young woman was arrested because officers observed a bruise on her mother’s arm. She was charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
3100 block of Bandera Street — Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant for an accident involving damage to a vehicle early Thursday after responding to a suspicious person call, according to a police report.
Beckwith said officers located the man, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. After they identified him and checked records, they found he had an outstanding warrant, and he was arrested.
The report didn’t mention standard field sobriety tests being conducted. Beckwith said this is because he was primarily arrested on the warrant.
1700 block of Westchester Lane — A 39-year-old woman was arrested at her home late Thursday after she allegedly stole wine from a 7-Eleven and didn't stop when police conducted a traffic stop, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a suspicious person call at a 7-Eleven, though the report didn't mention which one, about a woman stealing wine. A responding officer saw a woman get into her car and tried conducting a traffic stop, the report says, but she didn't stop until she got to her home.
Police determined she was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 271 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 11 people into Denton County Jail.