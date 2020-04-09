A Denton man reported he was assaulted by two men — one wielding a knife — outside his home Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Frame Street, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call about a person with a knife. When they arrived and contacted the victim, they observed multiple lacerations on top of his chest, the report says.
The caller said he was taking out the trash when two unknown men rushed toward him. The man wielding a knife began swinging at him, according to the report, and the caller struck the second suspect with a closed fist.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the victim then ran back into his home and called 911. Police were unable to locate the culprits. The victim was cleared by paramedics.
According to the report, the victim stated the knife was about 6 inches long and that there was no verbal argument prior to the assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
9300 block of Picadilly Lane — Police arrested a 52-year-old woman who allegedly hit her boyfriend with a jump rope during an argument Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The man told police he’d been staying in hotels for a week because they’d been arguing more lately and that the arguments “had been so bad recently.” She had become increasingly violent, the report says, and the man told officers he was concerned about her mental health.
When he went to the home to get some belongings, she allegedly blocked the door with a chair, and a verbal argument turned physical after he gained entry. According to the report, she swung a jump rope at him, which hit him above his left eye and caused it to bleed, Beckwith said. Officers observed bruising around his eye as well.
The woman was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence. The report says her story about the incident was convoluted.
East University Drive and North Ruddell Street — A witness told police they observed a silver Chevy Tahoe crash into the wall of a pawn shop and hit a telephone pole early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Beckwith said a DWI task force officer conducted field sobriety tests on the 43-year-old driver and determined the driver was intoxicated. The report says he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that he refused medical attention.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 284 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked eight people into Denton County Jail.