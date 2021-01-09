A single, early morning gunshot left holes in the window and wall of a man’s house while he was at home Friday, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 12:34 a.m. following the incident in the 100 block of Duchess Drive, telling them he heard the gunshot while in his house and found a bullet hole in his window and in his wall. He told police he went outside to check for the suspect and saw someone running, though he couldn’t get a good look at them, the report states.
The man told police he didn’t know who would have fired the shot. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A 20-year-old man and woman were arrested Friday afternoon after they allegedly took price tags from plastic cups and placed them on more expensive items, paying over $250 less for them, according to a police report.
A store employee called police at about 4:26 p.m. as the pair was leaving the store following the alleged theft. The employee told police the two were being monitored after previous thefts that took place as recently as earlier in the week.
Officers spoke with the two in the parking lot, who allegedly told them they swapped the price tags because they couldn’t afford to pay full price for the items. Each of the suspects had a vehicle and the stolen items were removed from inside them, including an electronic toy dog, a griddle, several health and beauty products and other items.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage confirming the fraud, in which the pair removed 59-cent price tags from plastic cups and used them to cover up the barcodes of more expensive items before scanning them at the self-checkout. The report states the suspects paid $7.67 for $268.72 worth of items, and they were each arrested on a charge of price tag fraud between $100-750.
2100 block of West University Drive — A 60-year-old man was cited for outdoor burning without a permit after he allegedly started a fire outside a store Friday morning, according to a police report.
Police arrived to the store at about 6:53 a.m., though fire rescue personnel had already extinguished the fire. The report states the man started a fire at the entrance to the business, that an employee told officers he put her life in danger and that she wanted him trespassed.
The report does not specify the nature of the fire or if the man gave an account of why he started it. He was trespassed from the store and issued a citation for outdoor burning without a permit.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 45 people into the Denton County Jail.