Reports of a drunken man with a trumpet wandering around the 100 block of Avenue A came to Denton police shortly in the first minutes of Wednesday morning.
University of North Texas police said the 49-year-old told them he was looking for his car so he could fall asleep, but he had a slightly different story for Denton police.
When they arrived, he told Denton officers he’d only had one beer and was going to walk home. He later told officers he was homeless and didn’t seem able or willing to reconcile the different stories he’d said, according to police reports.
Officers reported he was either unable or unwilling to comply with a sobriety test. They also noted he was swaying heavily and had both slurred speech and glassy eyes.
Allison Beckwith, police spokeswoman, said officers placed him under arrest on a charge of public intoxication. While trying to buckle him into a car seat, Beckwith said the man leaned back and kicked the officer in the lip.
Because of the alleged assault, the man gained a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant. Beckwith said a sergeant noted the officer walked away with a “busted lip.”
She also said available reports made no mention of what happened to the trumpet or whether Denton officers even saw it.
As of Thursday afternoon, the man was held in the Denton City Jail on a $10,000 bond for the charges he gained Wednesday, as well as a $960 for previous traffic offenses.
Other reports
700 block of Hercules Lane — While pulling away from his home Wednesday night, a Denton man said he honked at a driver headed the wrong direction on the one-way street.
Returning from a quick trip to a convenience store, the man told police the vehicle he’d honked at was still present.
When he started to walk toward his home, he said a man got out of the other vehicle and asked if he had been honking. Even though he reported not responding, the suspect driver allegedly went back to his car, got a pair of bolt cutters and swung them at the victim by the handles “like a baseball bat,” Beckwith said.
Speaking from a hospital at approximately 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, the man told police then next thing he remembered was waking up to witnesses helping him to his feet. Beckwith said officers found a large amount of blood in a parking lot with a trail leading to the man’s door.
Witness accounts largely matched the victim’s, Beckwith said, but witnesses remembered two men walking toward the suspect. As of Thursday morning, Beckwith said officers weren’t certain if multiple men had taken part in the assault.
She said officers are working to obtain surveillance footage, and the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
900 block of Interstate 35E — Several callers told police a man was walking on the highway on-ramp near Teasley Lane on Wednesday evening, and several cars had almost hit him.
Officers arrived shortly before 7:30 p.m., and reported seeing the man walking across lanes of traffic toward the on-ramp shoulder. Police reports stated the man fell backward when approached by officers.
Reports said the man’s speech was heavily slurred to the point officers had trouble understanding him. He told them he’d consumed three 100-proof bottles of vodka, so officers called paramedics.
Paramedics checked the man over and decided he didn’t need to go to the hospital. Following that, the 33-year-old was arrested on a charge of public intoxication with at least three prior convictions.
Beckwith, reading from police reports, said Wednesdays public intoxication arrest is at least the man’s fifth such arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 314 calls and made 11 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 933 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.