A drunken man thought two women stole his cellphone, so he chased them in the 100 block of West University Drive and grabbed one woman by her hoodie, according to a police report.
The 45-year-old man never found his cellphone but ended up in the Denton City Jail for assault causing bodily injury and driving while intoxicated, records show.
Police said one of the women yelled for help, and a bystander called 911. Officers arrived and found neither of the women were seriously injured.
Other reports
3700 block of Logan Drive — Denton police on Monday morning pepper sprayed a man, who was eventually committed to Denton County MHMR, after he resisted arrest after officers tried talking to the man, according to a police report.
Someone called 911 at about 6:45 a.m. Monday to report a man was walking “oblivious” to traffic around him, the report says. Police arrived and, in the report, said the man would not stop walking away from them. Officers said the man wouldn’t take his hands out of his pockets. When they tried to put him in handcuffs, the man tried to resist that, police said.
He was sprayed with pepper spray and taken to a Denton hospital for treatment, police said.
East McKinney Street and Loop 288 — Police said a driver tapped the vehicle in front of his when another man approached the driver near an intersection and started fighting with him, according to a police report.
The driver of the vehicle that got hit from behind called 911 at about 1:20 p.m. Monday to report the minor vehicle crash and the fight. Police did not find the man who allegedly started the fight.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,047 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 175 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 27 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.