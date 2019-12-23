While patrolling the 300 block of South Carroll Boulevard at roughly 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Denton Police Department sergeant clocked a car travelling 50 mph over the legal limit.
The officer pursued the white SUV, which was alleged to be travelling at roughly 85 mph, and conducted a traffic stop.
After pulling the vehicle over, the sergeant reported smelling alcohol on the driver, who was just a couple days shy of his 24th birthday.
Police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said additional officers arrived to conduct a DWI investigation. Police noted the 23-year-old had red, glassy eyes. The driver declined to participate in some field sobriety tests and declined to submit to a blood draw, according to police reports.
According to police reports, he was unable to “count correctly.”
He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the second such charge he has faced in the county since 2015, as well as four outstanding warrants, Vetere said.
According to county crime records, the driver also has been arrested on charges of marijuana possession, disorderly conduct while displaying a firearm and criminal trespass, among other charges.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — Police patrolling the Fry Street area saw a woman repeatedly striking another woman at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers had previously witnessed the pair arguing and reported the fight had been caught on their body cameras.
The 23-year-old suspect described the other woman as her best friend.
“The friend had left the scene immediately,” Vetere said.
Police questioned the 23-year-old, who allegedly admitted to being drunk and claimed it was out of character for her to start fights. She told police the argument had begun with a disagreement over how a man had been “talking badly about her,” according to a police report Vetere read.
Officers arrested the woman on a charge of public intoxication.
2700 block of West University Drive — Two suspects in their 40s were arrested after allegedly switching price tags in a Walmart Sunday evening.
Police were called after an employee came to believe the 43-year-old woman and 40-year-old man had switched price tags on several items, totaling a price discrepancy of between $100 and $750.
It was not clear from police reports what items they had allegedly done this to, or what the relationship was between the two people.
Both were arrested on a charge of fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing, a Class A misdemeanor.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department received 268 calls for service and made 16 arrests.
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office received 2,678 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.