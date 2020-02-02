Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers pulled over a black Camaro driving in the 100 block of Fry Street without its lights on.
Officers reported they could immediately smell burnt marijuana when they approached. They reported the 22-year-old driver’s speech was slurred, he seemed incoherent and his eyes were droopy.
When asked how much he’d had to drink, police reports said the driver claimed he hadn’t had any.
The 22-year-old exited the vehicle, and officers conducted several field sobriety tests but noted they stopped the one-leg stand test early because they were afraid the man would fall and hurt himself.
When asked a second time how much he’d had to drink, he allegedly told officers he’d only drank one small shot. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and booked into the city jail. He initially declined to have his blood drawn, but police soon got a warrant to conduct the test.
One officer stayed with the vehicle while it was impounded. During an inventory of the vehicle, the officer reported finding a half-empty bottle of vodka without a cap standing on the floorboard behind the passenger seat, as well as a handgun in the car’s center console.
After the search of the car, police upgraded the 22-year-old’s charges to driving while intoxicated with an open container, and added a charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm.
Other reports
1000 block of West Congress Street — Callers told police shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday that a dangerous person with a gun had recently assaulted someone.
On the scene, police found a woman who claimed an acquaintance hit her in the face with a gun before leaving. Police noted the woman was bleeding from her nose and mouth.
The victim believed the suspect had walked into one of the houses nearby and was currently hiding with the gun. Another witness thought the suspect had simply walked behind one of the houses.
The bleeding woman requested, and was provided with, ice but declined medical transportation to a hospital.
Allison Beckwith, police spokeswoman, said officers created a perimeter to find the suspect. Due in part to conflicting accounts from witnesses, Beckwith said officers were unable to find the man.
She said there was a heavy police presence for an amount of time not specified in police reports. No arrests were made, and the investigation in ongoing.
100 block of Hollyhill Lane — Just before 8:30 Saturday morning, dispatchers were called about a couple screaming at each other outside.
Police found a man and woman matching the caller’s description and noted they seemed nervous. The pair had previously been accused of stealing various things and hiding them in an alleyway in the area.
Beckwith said officers on the scene noted the pair had several trash bags filled with items. According to police reports, the pair said they didn’t live there. They denied having stolen anything.
When asked about a plastic baggie sticking from his pocket, the 25-year-old man dropped several items to the ground, one of which was a baggie containing various colored pills that previously tested positive for MDMA.
He was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. During a search of his property, officers reported finding a loaded revolver. The man told police somebody else must have slipped it in there without his knowledge because he’s a felon and unable to carry a firearm.
According to police reports, officers also found a woman’s ring, jewelry, a glass pipe, several empty baggies, several cell phones, personal checks, credit and debits cards belonging to somebody else and 10 more pills of MDMA.
The man and his 25-year-old companion were arrested, each on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The man faced an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Later, officers were able to confirm the man had 1.4 grams of MDMA, and the woman had 1.8 grams.
Beckwith said police reports did not indicate the revolver had been reported stolen.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 calls and made 10 arrests.