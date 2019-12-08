One Denton police officer was injured after an allegedly drunk driver struck the side of their patrol vehicle near the intersection of East McKinney and North Elm streets early Saturday.
Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman, said the officer received minor injuries but did not need immediate medical attention. It was not clear from police reports exactly what injuries the officer sustained.
Vetere said the driver seemed to have run a red light and hit the officer’s car in the intersection.
“Officers observed several signs of intoxication, including the smell of an alcoholic beverage,” Vetere said via email Sunday.
The driver refused field sobriety tests and a blood draw, so officers obtained a warrant.
He was subsequently arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. According to county records, the 31-year-old Denton man has been arrested on the same charge three other times in the county over the past two years.
A picture posted by the Denton Police Department Saturday afternoon showed a large dent on the back passenger-side door. There also appeared to be damage to a back wheel. All airbags appeared to have been activated.
Other reports
2100 block of Spencer Road — Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an intoxicated person call.
While officers were attempting to arrest a 21-year-old suspect, the woman “pulled away” and walked up a set of stairs.
“Backup officers arrived and assisted the first officer in arresting the female for DWI,” Vetere wrote Sunday.
The 21-year-old allegedly refused to walk back down the stairs, so officers reported carrying her.
“The suspect additionally kicked her feet up and slammed the door to the patrol car, shutting it, and delaying her transport,” Vetere wrote. “The suspect refused to provide a blood sample, so a warrant was applied for and signed by a judge.”
After the blood draw confirmed she was intoxicated, the woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, as well as a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport.
Following her arrest, the woman said her knuckles and one of her eyes were injured during the struggle with officers. Despite that, she refused treatment at a hospital.
RoundupFrom 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 302 calls for service and made eight arrests.