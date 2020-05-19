Denton police are searching for a driver who struck several vehicles near an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Fallmeadow Street early Monday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a hit-and-run report around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Several witnesses told police that they heard a crash and went outside to see what it was.
The report says they all provided the same description of a suspect vehicle that left the scene. Several vehicles were struck and damaged, but no estimate on damage was reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers believe they found debris that belongs to the suspect vehicle and asked victims to provide officers with estimates of damage to their vehicles. Police declined, however, to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
The report doesn’t say whether the crash occurred in the street, parking lot or describe how the affected vehicles were situated.
Officers are still investigating.
Other reports
1000 block of Scott Drive — A man reported several rings and $200 in cash stolen from his home Monday evening, according to a police report.
Officers at the scene spoke with the caller, who said his home was broken into through the back window. The report says that the back window was slightly ajar and that drawers were open throughout the house.
Five gold rings and $200 in cash were reported stolen. A witness gave police descriptions of possible suspects. An investigation is ongoing.
300 block of Mill Street — A 52-year-old woman said she accidentally hit her girlfriend after initially saying she didn’t hit anyone late Monday, according to a police report.
A third party told police that the woman jumped on her girlfriend. Officers spoke with the victim, who said her girlfriend hit her in the eye with her knuckle. The report says there was visible swelling to her eye and that she felt pain.
Before police asked questions, the suspect said she was having a bad day and didn’t hit anyone, according to the report. She said she didn’t know why her girlfriend’s eye was swelling but then admitted she accidentally hit her in the face.
The report says the suspect was highly intoxicated and that her story wasn’t consistent with the visible injury. She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
800 block of West University Drive — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man Monday for public intoxication after a caller said someone ran in front of their vehicle, according to a police report.
One caller told police their friend was “acting crazy” and tried to run into moving traffic. A second caller told officers that a man ran in front of their vehicle.
The report says the man appeared emotional and erratic, with pupils that were constricted “more than normal.” The man told police he took a hit of meth the day before when asked if he did drugs recently.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, non-alcohol.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.