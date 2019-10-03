A driver told Denton police Wednesday afternoon that another driver fired a round from a handgun toward him near Spencer Road and Loop 288, according to a police report.
Police said nobody was injured and no arrests were made. They never found any evidence of a shooting, and a police spokeswoman said officers were called about half an hour after the alleged shooting, the report shows.
The man said the person drove away after firing the shot.
Other reports
3500 block of Montecito Road — A woman who police say was in crisis allegedly caused scratches to her fiance’s arm and was arrested and charged with assault family violence. Police said the woman resisted handcuffs and was also charged with resisting arrest.
1000 block of Fulton Street — Denton police said a juvenile was arrested at Denton High School on Wednesday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance when an administrator said they found a THC cartridge and ecstasy in the student’s backpack, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,113 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 199 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 10 medical calls and one vehicle crashes.