A driver in a stolen truck managed to escape Denton officers Monday afternoon following an alleged hit-and-run vehicle crash near Fort Worth Drive and Lindsey Street, according to a police report.
About an hour after the crash, which police described as minor, an officer spotted the red Toyota Tacoma involved in the crash across town, in the area of University Drive near Mayhill Road, the report shows.
Police chased the driver to Trinity Road, where the driver ran off the road and out of sight. Officers did not find the truck after that, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The truck was also previously reported stolen, she said.
Other reports
2300 block of Interstate 35E — A woman was criminally trespassed from a Shell Shack Monday afternoon after allegedly threatening to assault a waitress she knew previously, according to a police report.
West University Drive and Interstate 35 — Officers Monday morning arrested a man who police say was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle, according to a police report.
Police said there was a warrant out for the man’s arrest and that he told officers he had a small amount of marijuana in his pocket, according to the report. Officers said they found an electronic scale in the vehicle as well.
He was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and for the warrant.
700 block of Alexander Street — A person reported Monday that weeks ago she asked a friend to return their rental car to the rental company, but the car had not been returned, according to the police report, categorized as an unauthorized use of a vehicle report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 871 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 148 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.