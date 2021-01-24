A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into an East McKinney Street business, causing a fire and driving away before eventually ending up in drainage ditch, according to a police report.
Officers were initially dispatched to the fire at the business, located in the 700 block of East McKinney Street, after witnesses reported a truck crashed into it and drove away. Police spoke to the owner, who said he put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but that a water line broke and caused the floor of the business to flood.
Additional witnesses informed police that after leaving the scene of the crash, the truck drove off the road and into a drainage ditch. Officers went into the ditch and found the driver next to the truck, which the report states had substantial damage. The driver, a man, had a laceration on his forehead, and when police asked him what happened, he told them he was coming back from getting food when the truck’s tires went out.
Officers observed the man seemed lethargic and he said he had taken pain medication five hours prior. They performed sobriety tests on him, determined he was intoxicated and arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The charge was enhanced to driving while intoxicated third or more due to the man having two prior charges, in 2014 and 2017.
Other reports
2500 block of West Hickory Street — A 42-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after an argument at a bar with her boyfriend led to her allegedly shoving him outside their apartment, according to a police report.
A woman called police at about 8:55 p.m. to report the woman and her boyfriend were screaming at each other and that she had pushed him. When officers arrived, they observed the man with a bloody mouth and ripped shirt. The man told officers he was upset with her while they were at a bar and decided to walk home, but that she arrived first back to their residence.
The woman didn’t have keys to the residence, the man told police, and allegedly attacked him with both hands. Officers also spoke to her, and she said he had pushed her down and hit her head on the floor, strangling her before she started to swing at him. Officers did not observe any injuries on her and spoke to the caller, who said she saw her push him to the ground and that she appeared to be the primary aggressor, the report states. She was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
Intersection of South Welch Street & West Mulberry Street — An allegedly intoxicated 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police found him urinating while on the phone trying to get a ride home, according to a police report.
Police observed the man urinating while talking on the phone at about 2:37 a.m. and approached him. They observed his speech was slurred and he told them he was trying to find a ride home. The report states officers determined he had just left a bar, where he consumed about three shots of tequila, and lived in Lake Dallas. He also said he was trying to find his car, and had car keys in his pocket, though the report does not specify if his car was located.
The man was unable to set up a ride home after several calls, and because police observed clues for intoxication, he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 333 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.