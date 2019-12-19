An officer patrolling the 1200 block of Fort Worth Drive on Wednesday morning noticed a Cadillac sedan weaving erratically between lanes.
During the ensuing traffic stop, the officer noticed the male passenger had something suspicious by his feet on the floorboard, said police spokeswoman Khristen Jones.
The passenger showed the officer the items, which turned out to be a small black scale and baggies. During a search of the vehicle, police found bags containing what appeared to be both liquid and crystal methamphetamine in the driver's purse.
In total, police found just over 2 grams of methamphetamine.
The 37-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, as well as an outstanding warrant for the same charge from a separate law enforcement agency.
Her passenger was released at the scene and not charged after police determined none of the drugs or paraphernalia belonged to him.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — An unidentified man managed to steal a car wash change receptacle late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Based on surveillance footage, the man appeared to use some sort of tool to damage lights in the area to obscure his coin heist.
"The change compartment was locked, so they were not able to gain entry," Jones said.
He also seemed to use "some sort of metal bar to get access to one of the other change holders and took the entire change compartment from the machine," Jones said.
During the ordeal, the thief managed to damage vacuum tubes, as well.
Jones said police didn't know how much change was kept inside the receptacle when it was stolen.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office received 1,369 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department received 437 calls for service and made eight arrests.