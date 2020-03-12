A husband and wife discovered one of their vehicles was taken around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Milam Ridge, about 30 minutes after their dogs first started barking that morning, according to a police report.
Denton police are investigating a burglary of habitation report after the couple noticed that their 2018 white Ford Edge, as well as a purse and wallet, was missing early Wednesday.
The report shows the man got up to check why the dogs were barking and went outside through the garage. According to the report, he noticed the interior light of one of the vehicles — the one outside the garage — was on, and he went to turn it off before going back inside. The Ford was still in the garage at this time.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the burglar still may have been in or around the home after the man went back inside.
Around 5:30 a.m., the report shows they discovered their Ford truck was missing, which they estimated to be worth around $32,000. About nine to 10 credit cards were in the wallet and purse that were taken, and the husband and wife canceled all of them.
The vehicle was entered into a system as stolen, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
6400 block of North Interstate 35E — A 47-year-old woman was arrested late Wednesday afternoon on assault charges after a caller told police they saw a woman hitting a man while in a moving vehicle, according to a police report.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after getting the license plate from the caller. The report shows the woman started to hit the man, whom she was in a relationship with, because she thought he was breaking up with her.
The man was telling the woman that things between them needed to change, Beckwith said. Police observed multiple lacerations on the man’s arm as well as dried blood, and the woman also had a small amount of blood in between her fingers, but police didn’t have an explanation for that yet.
She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
6600 block of Grissom Road — Police are investigating a burglary report after receiving multiple calls about three men wearing disguises around 8:20 p.m. in a neighborhood Wednesday, according to a police report.
Multiple callers told police three men were filming houses and wearing disguises. The report shows a search by police of a vehicle located several disguises and a BB gun.
No arrests have been made, and a report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 423 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.