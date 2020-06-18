Denton police discovered a brown powdery substance in a cigarette box after a man they had detained in handcuffs asked if he could smoke a cigarette Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a property theft call Wednesday morning at Walmart on South Loop 288. The report says the store’s loss prevention officers saw a man conceal merchandise in a large black tote and leave the store without paying.
Dispatch told officers the man wasn’t cooperating with loss prevention officers and fled the store. Police located the described suspect vehicle in the 1200 block of South Loop 288 and conducted a traffic stop.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said officers detained the man and handcuffed him after confirming his identity with the store’s loss prevention staff, who pointed out several of his tattoos.
According to the report, the man said he had a methamphetamine pipe in his sock. He told officers it wasn’t his and that he wasn’t sure if it had drugs in it.
The man asked officers if he could smoke a cigarette, Cunningham said. The officers told him he could, but the handcuffs would have to stay on. When they opened his cigarette box, offers reported finding a bag with a brown powdery substance that the suspect said wasn’t his and could be heroin or heroin mixed with Tylenol.
The items he took and got rid of before officers stopped him came to a total of $485, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions.
The report doesn’t clarify if he actually smoked a cigarette while detained.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A 43-year-old woman told police her daughter’s boyfriend hit her with his vehicle late Wednesday, according to a police report.
The woman told officers she was arguing with the 19-year-old man about him and her 20-year-old daughter. The report doesn’t mention what the relationship is between the two younger people but does say they both have drug addictions that have led to arguments between them and their families.
According to the report, the man became angry during the argument with the older woman and reversed his vehicle, striking her leg. Officers observed a bleeding gash on her lower left leg, but she declined medical treatment.
He was gone by the time officers arrived. The woman didn’t want to press charges, the report says.
2400 block of South Interstate 35 — Two out of four juveniles who rode in an apartment complex’s golf cart Wednesday were taken to Denton Juvenile Detention Center, according to a police report.
The report says the caller believed the boys intended to leave with the $4,000 golf cart and wanted to press charges for theft. A Denton County sheriff’s deputy had two boys in custody, and the representative confirmed they were two of the suspects.
4700 block of Cattail Lane — A woman told police her neighbor called her an expletive early Thursday after calling about the neighbor’s dog late Wednesday, according to a police report.
The woman called police around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to report that her neighbor’s dog had jumped onto her fence and started barking aggressively. Around midnight, she said her neighbor came up and yelled profanities at her.
According to the report, a male neighbor went up to her driveway with his fists balled and told her husband he had created an enemy. She told police she wants to file charges for disorderly conduct and abusive language.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.