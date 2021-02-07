A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on West University Drive Saturday night, the year’s first fatal crash, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
Officers responded to the 900 block of West University Drive at about 9:20 p.m. after multiple callers reported a single vehicle struck a pedestrian in the road’s westbound lanes. The vehicle’s driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the report states.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, the report states. According to Denton police, the incident is the first fatal crash in the city in 2021, and an investigation is ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not yet released the pedestrian’s information by Sunday afternoon.
Other reports
900 block of Egan Street — A 49-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly entering a woman’s home and sleeping on her couch, according to a police report.
The woman called police at about 4:01 p.m. Saturday to report an unknown man was sleeping on her couch. When police arrived, she told them she and her parents had left her residence without locking the front door, and that when they returned, they found him sleeping inside.
It took officers several attempts to wake the man, the report states, and they observed he was disoriented and initially could not stand without assistance. The man told officers he thought he was somewhere in Dallas, and when he was asked to give his wife’s phone number, he gave his own, the report states.
Police conducted a sobriety test and observed sufficient clues for intoxication, and the man was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication. After clearing the residence, police determined nothing was stolen, but that orange juice and a can of tuna were moved from the kitchen into the living room.
The report states the man displayed similar behavior in two prior incidents Saturday but doesn’t specify if he entered residences in those incidents as well.
3400 block of Shadow Brook Court — A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report that Friday night, someone entered her backyard and turned on the water hose, causing a flood, according to a police report.
The woman said that at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, she heard water running near her house and discovered someone had turned on her water hose and left it running, causing her backyard to flood. A landscaper determined many plants were lost, the woman told police, but she did not have an estimation of how much the damage would cost her.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.