A man carrying a handgun robbed a Burlington Coat Factory in the 2300 block of San Jacinto Plaza in Denton on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Denton Police Department report.
Police said at about 1 p.m. a man walked into the store and displayed the handgun and ordered a store manager to take him to a money safe. The report shows the man threatened to harm people at the store if the manager did not comply with his demand.
The man made away with about $6,000 in cash, the report shows. A Denton police spokeswoman said nobody was reported injured in the robbery. The man got away from the store before officers arrived, police said.
Police detectives were still investigating the aggravated robbery case Wednesday afternoon.
Other reports
Bell Avenue and Hickory Street — Two men reported each other to Denton police Tuesday afternoon after one of them cut off the other while driving, according to police reports.
One of the drivers said he hopped out of his vehicle and started yelling at the other. The other driver stayed in his vehicle but told police he pulled out a handgun “in a non-threatening” way and placed it on his center console. This is all according to their police reports, which police said they drove to the nearby Denton Police Department to file.
Police did not find any witnesses to the altercation. Nobody was arrested or charged, police said.
1500 block of Teasley Lane — Police arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday morning and charged him with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon while on a traffic stop, according to a police report.
Police said the driver’s vehicle had an expired temporary license plate, so the officer pulled over the driver. The officer said the man’s vehicle smelled of marijuana as soon as the driver rolled down the window. Because of that, the officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a handgun and about 17 grams of marijuana, the report shows.
Police said the man had previous felony convictions on his record, so he was charged with both crimes, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,101 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 351 calls and made eight arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 19 medical calls and one vehicle crash.