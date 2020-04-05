Police arrested a 56-year-old Denton man late Friday in the 200 block of East Sherman Drive after a caller said a utility pole was on fire after being struck by a vehicle, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the fire was out by the time officers arrived.
Officers approached the vehicle to check if anyone was inside. There was only one occupant, according to the report, and a loaded gun on the floor of the vehicle on the passenger’s side. Officers believed that the male occupant had been intoxicated.
Beckwith said the suspect refused to have his blood drawn on scene, but that a warrant was obtained. The suspect, Andrew Krause, was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The call was reported at 11:05 p.m. Friday night.
Other reports
1800 block of North Ruddell Street – Police conducted a traffic stop Saturday night after a Chevrolet pickup truck was observed without taillights, according to a police report.
Officers say that upon running the license plate it returned listed for a Porsche vehicle, rather than the Chevrolet pickup truck. The license plate was collected as evidence, according to the report.
2400 block of Stockbridge Road – A caller told police Saturday evening that her neighbors had been playing loud music and stomping on their floors for hours at a time, according to a police report.
Beckwith said that officers are trying to move to a telephonic service for non-emergency calls. Additionally, she said that the caller wanted to press charges for the noise complaint and that the case was referred to the city prosecutor.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 231 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into the Denton County Jail.