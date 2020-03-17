The woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide has been identified as Diane Elliot Kramer, 65, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Denton police on Friday responded to a welfare concern call in the 800 block of Cross Timber Street after a caller said she found her mother dead in her home around 5:13 p.m.
Denton police believe Kramer had been dead for several days and suspect foul play was involved. Her cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the head due to assault by another person, according to the medical examiner.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, police said.
Other reports
3200 block of Heritage Trail — A man reported five firearms stolen when his storage shed was broken into around 1 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
The report shows the man’s Ring security system camera showed someone breaking into his storage shed around 1 a.m. Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the caller didn’t do a full inventory at that time to avoid touching anything if officers went out to take a report.
Jones said the caller was going to give officers the serial numbers for his firearms so they could be entered as stolen.
2700 block of West University Drive — A 55-year-old man arrested on theft charges scanned only Kool-Aid at Walmart’s self-checkout and not other items he had with him, according to a police report.
Loss prevention at the store contacted the man and took him to their office. The Kool-Aid packets were 24 cents each, but the total value of items he was trying to get away with was $107.33, the report shows.
He was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750.
1500 block of Long Road — After walking the track at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Monday afternoon, a woman noticed two small BB gun-like holes on one of her vehicle’s windows, according to a police report.
A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From 2 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the agencies it serves booked 23 people into Denton County Jail.