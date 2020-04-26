The Denton Police Department located a deceased unidentified adult male Sunday morning in the 3600 block of Yale Drive.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the deceased man was found in plain view at approximately 8:36 a.m. Sunday.
Beckwith said officers attended the scene but foul play is not suspected and there is no active threat.
The identity of the deceased man was not available, she said, as family members are still being notified.
Other reports
600 block of East McKinney Street — While on patrol Saturday afternoon, officers observed a male who was urinating on the side of the road, according to a police report.
Beckwith said officers initiated their lights and detained the individual, who was holding an open 42-ounce container of Steel Reserve. With barely any alcohol left inside the container, officers reported smelling alcohol on the breath of the suspect. When asked about urinating on the roadside, the suspect reportedly said to officers “I didn’t mean to, I had to pee.”
When asked how much he had to drink, the suspect said he had two 42-ounce cans of beer in the last twenty minutes and admitted to drinking an unknown amount of Southern Comfort.
Beckwith said the suspect was unable to answer simple questions and was unable to say the alphabet without singing. She said officers believed that the suspect was reasonably intoxicated and that he posed a danger to himself and others. As well, she noted that the suspect had three outstanding warrants for alcohol public intoxication.
She said that the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with public intoxication.
The call was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday.
300 block of East Hickory Street — Officers were dispatched to reports of an intoxicated person who was causing a commotion and sight Saturday afternoon in the intersection near E. Hickory and N. Bell, according to a police report.
Police said the female suspect was standing in the intersection Saturday afternoon, where she was flashing and flipping vehicles off as she staggered in the roadway. Beckwith said that officers were able to speak with the suspect after she left a liquor store. Officers said she had a loss of balance, droopy and red eyes, slurred speech and that she swayed while standing.
When being questioned about her level of intoxication, Beckwith said the suspect became confrontational and made derogatory comments to officers. At other times she would stop talking, Beckwith said, and would start to snarl and growl at officers while clinching her fists. When asked about the incident, the suspect said, “I do a lot of things at intersections.”
Beckwith said the suspect, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
The call was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday.
4000 block of Meadow Lane — Police were dispatched in reference to a burglary of a habitation report Saturday night after a caller said their trailer was burglarized, according to a police report.
The caller said the gate lining the property was breached and entry into the trailer was made through a boarded-up hole where a window once was. The caller reported that two television sets and an Xbox 360 gaming console were missing from the residence. The respective total value of the two TVs is $400 and $600. The value of the Xbox was not available.
Beckwith said that officers have spoken to the victim and that the investigation is still ongoing.
Rundown
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 235 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.