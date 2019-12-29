Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old driver allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist in the 500 block of South Interstate 35E.
According to police reports, the driver, identified as Elias Mendoza, fled the scene, but witnesses were able to provide enough details about him and his pickup for police to track him down.
Officers found Mendoza a few miles north in the 2500 block of Interstate 35, where he was detained and interviewed.
According to police reports, Mendoza admitted to striking the cyclist and fleeing the scene. He was subsequently arrested on a charge of failure to render aid following an accident involving death.
As of Sunday afternoon, an investigation into the cyclist's death was ongoing. Even if Mendoza is not found at fault for the cyclist's death, he could still face repercussions for not helping the cyclist.
Police are not releasing the name or exact age of the cyclist killed Saturday afternoon until family members have been notified. Sgt. Bryan Cose, a police spokesman, described the cyclist as a white male in his early 30s.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's website had no further information available.
Other reports
4600 block of Baytree Avenue — A man originally suspected of being involved in a domestic disturbance was hit with three unrelated charges Saturday evening.
Following a domestic disturbance call, officers arrived and found the suspect had left, "however, he returned a short time later in a vehicle," Cose said.
Police questioned him and determined he was intoxicated. During a search of the 34-year-old's vehicle, officers reported finding a pipe in a front seat, as well as a pistol in the center console.
A substance inside the pipe field tested positive for crack cocaine. Police reported finding approximately 0.4 grams of the drug.
The driver was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
No injuries were reported in connection to the initial domestic disturbance call.
300 block of West University Drive — Employees of a fast-food restaurant called police after a man urinated in the restaurant lobby and refused to leave.
Officers arrived at approximately 8 p.m. and found the 33-year-old suspect asleep at a table.
"They woke him up and found that he was slurring his words, and he admitted to drinking earlier in the day," Cose said.
The 33-year-old was arrested on a charge of public intoxication with three prior convictions, as well as multiple outstanding warrants from other law enforcement agencies.
Cose said police reports did not include what the warrants were for or how many there were.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday:
- The Denton Police Department received 228 calls for service and made 10 arrests.