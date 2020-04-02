A 46-year-old man was criminally trespassed and cited for drug paraphernalia after officers responded Wednesday morning to a public indecency call near Whataburger at 712 Fort Worth Drive, according to a police report.
The man told officers that he had not exposed himself but did say he urinated in a Gatorade bottle, which he showed to officers, according to the report. The caller told officers they wanted the man criminally trespassed.
Beckwith said officers recognized the man from previous interactions where he’s had drug paraphernalia on his person, so they asked him if he had a methamphetamine pipe with him. The report shows he pulled out two different pipes from his pockets and showed them to officers.
He was criminally trespassed from the area and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other reports
400 block of Robertson Street — Police arrested a 41-year-old man on a charge of driving while intoxicated after noticing a vehicle without its headlights on traveling south on Bell Avenue late Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers conducted a traffic stop after they noticed the vehicle traveling without its headlights on around 11:41 p.m. The driver told officers his headlights weren’t working, but the lights came on when he turned on the headlights switch, according to the report.
The report shows the driver exhibited signs of intoxication, and officers could smell alcohol on his breath. He told officers he had only one Sex on the Beach drink while at a friend’s house an hour earlier. Beckwith said the man didn’t pass standard field sobriety tests.
A search of the vehicle led police to a cup behind the center console, accessible to the driver, that smelled strongly of alcohol and had fresh ice in it, Beckwith said.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Beckwith said the man refused to a blood draw, so officers obtained a warrant to test his blood-alcohol concentration.
1200 block of Acme Street — Several witnesses told police they heard gunshots and then saw people fleeing to a vehicle around 3 p.m. Thursday near La Azteca Meat Market, according to a police report.
Witnesses said one of the people fleeing had a gun, Beckwith said. No one was injured, and there was no reported damage. Officers are still investigating and trying to get surveillance footage of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 252 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Wednesday to Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 10 people into Denton County Jail.