A 27-year-old man told Denton police Sunday afternoon the reason his face was bloody was that he and his girlfriend had fought over his job at the gym.
Someone called police to the 3200 block of Interstate 35E about 2 p.m. Sunday after hearing people running and things being thrown at an apartment, police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said. A man answered the door when officers arrived, and they noted his facial injuries.
The man told police he was training people at the gym one-on-one in the wake of local bans during the COVID-19 pandemic. His girlfriend got angry because he wouldn’t take her to the gym with him, he said.
She got mad, threw things and went to another room. He went in later to give her a hug, he told police, and she pushed him away, injuring him. He said she told him to leave, but as he was packing up his things, she got in the car and left.
Police were not able to reach the woman to get her report. The investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3000 block of North Interstate 35 — A hospital employee called police about 4 p.m. Sunday to report a scuffle with a patient that injured a staff member.
An extra health care worker was called to assist with a patient who was aggravated at about 11:15 a.m. According to the police report, the nursing staff were concerned that the patient was trying to remove an IV.
When extra help arrived, the patient struck that staff member in the chest and pushed her back against the wall. The patient then left the hospital against medical advice.
Because of the injuries suffered by the staff member, police are investigating the incident as assault by contact, Jones said.
3900 block of Overlake Drive — Police responded to two different 911 calls several miles apart before they were able to track down a naked man who was apparently intoxicated.
The first call came about 5:15 p.m. from a caller near Fort Worth Drive and Interstate 35E. Witnesses there told police they had seen a man running naked in the area. Officers were not able to track the man down at that location, according to the police report.
Another call then came from a woman who said a naked man had jumped into her car parked on Overlake Drive. She told police that she locked the man in her car and went inside her house. After police arrived, they located the naked man still locked inside the car.
According to the report, the man was cooperative but was not able to tell police who he was. Police arrested the 30-year-old man on charges of public intoxication and exposing his genitals, identifying him through fingerprints upon his arrest, Jones said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, Denton police received 227 calls, made 20 incident reports and booked one person in the city jail.
Denton County sheriff’s deputies booked nine people into the county jail.