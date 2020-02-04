Officers began a busy few hours in the 1400 block of Bernard Street at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, and they ended with two arrests and a reclaimed car.
Khristen Jones, police spokeswoman, said a caller said a man was trying to kick in their door at The Venue apartment complex.
The first officer to arrive saw a white car driving away and called for another officer to pull the vehicle over to see if its driver was involved in the alleged criminal mischief.
The initial officer then took a report for the damage caused to the apartment door, Jones said. At some point, the officer noticed a man stumbling in the area and stopped him for questioning at approximately 3:30 a.m.
“He refused to answer any questions,” Jones said. “Asked if he was the one kicking the doors, he said, ‘Possibly.’”
Jones said the 25-year-old was arrested on a charge of public intoxication but not immediately charged for the damage to the door. She said investigators are trying to determine if he was at fault for the damage. The original caller couldn’t get a clear view of who was kicking the door, they told officers.
Meanwhile, the officer tasked with following the driver in the white vehicle conducted a traffic stop. The officer reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle and said two Modelo beers were in cup holders in the center console. Police reports noted one of the beers was open.
The 25-year-old Gainesville man denied drinking alcohol or kicking any doors in the area. Following standard field sobriety tests, the suspect allegedly admitted he “had a few beers that night,” Jones said.
He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container. According to county records, he had bonded out by Tuesday morning.
In what was likely an unrelated catch, Jones said an officer with an automated license plate reader in their vehicle discovered a red Audi A4 in the apartment parking lot had been reported stolen out of Dallas.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — Police arrived at a bar on the downtown Square at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday after being called about a criminal trespass complaint.
Bar employees told officers they’d kicked a man out several times Monday, as well as at least once the day before.
Police reports noted he threw up somewhere in the area, but weren’t clear where, Jones said.
They told police he was drunk and kept asking patrons to buy him drinks. Officers noted he appeared and smelled heavily intoxicated. Officers noted he couldn’t explain where he was headed next or whether he had a safe ride home. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication following a sobriety test.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 422 calls and made four arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 982 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.