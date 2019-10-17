Denton police said a woman was punched in the face by another passenger while on a Denton County Transportation Authority bus Wednesday morning near the MedPark bus and train station, according to a police report.
The report says the woman punched another woman and that a bus driver broke up the exchange. By the time officers arrived, the suspect who allegedly assaulted the victim was not on scene, in the 3200 block of MedPark Drive.
The report did not indicate the victim needed medical treatment after the assault.
Other reports
900 block of Fannin Street — A man returned home after being gone for a couple weeks to find his residence burglarized, according to a police report. He told police items including a revolver, TV and a Kindle were missing, the report says.
1900 block of Jason Drive — A middle school-age boy got in trouble Wednesday for sharing on Snapchat with other boys at McMath Middle School a nude photograph of a woman, according to a police report. There were no criminal charges filed, only a police report documenting the incident.
4300 block of Hayes Street — A woman said her roommate struck her in the face upwards of about 20 times Wednesday afternoon, causing the woman’s nose to bleed, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,047 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department made four arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 42 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.