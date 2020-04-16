Staff Writer
A man in the 400 block of Stroud Street reported a burglary after he found an unknown man in his home and later noticed his laptop was missing, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a burglary of a habitation around 4:29 p.m. Wednesday. The caller told police he came home from a convenience store and found an unknown man in his home.
Upon returning, the caller noticed the backdoor of his home was open, although he had locked it before leaving, the report says. He then heard a noise coming from the bathroom and walked in that direction, which is when he saw the burglar.
According to the report, the burglar was holding a lamp and a cowboy boot box, which he then dropped and pushed the caller into a kitchen countertop. The caller told officers he used a lead pipe to strike the burglar in the ribs, and the culprit then ran out the back door.
The caller ran after him but lost sight of the burglar after he jumped over a chain-link fence into his neighbor’s backyard and then jumped over another fence, according to the report. When the caller went back inside his home, he noticed his laptop was missing.
Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said officers observed damage to the wood casing of the backdoor and located a pry bar, indicating that the burglar had forced his way into the home. A bookshelf also appeared as if someone had rummaged through it.
A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3500 block of St. Johns Drive — A shoe sale at a caller’s home turned sour when the buyer threatened to shoot the seller for not handing over the shoes until the transaction was complete, according to a police report.
The caller told police that the would-be client went to his home to buy a pair of shoes and insisted on using a mobile application to pay although they originally had agreed on a cash payment. The transaction didn’t move past the pending stage on the app, and the seller refused to give up the shoes until the transaction was complete, according to the report.
The buyer then allegedly cursed at the seller and threatened to come back with more people to shoot him. A report was taken.
4500 block of North Interstate 35E — A driver reported that another motorist tailgated him before pointing a handgun at him Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
The caller told police the other driver may have been angry with him due to his slower speed, so the caller moved to the right lane to let him pass. The report says the other driver then drove up next to him and gave him the middle finger.
According to the report, the caller said he put his hands up to express he didn’t know what he did, and that’s when the other driver allegedly pointed a small, black handgun at him before eventually speeding off. A report was taken.
2000 block of North Elm Street — A 57-year-old woman denied her husband’s account that she assaulted him early Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says dispatch heard a woman yelling and cursing at the man who made the call and heard what sounded like a physical struggle for the phone. Police spoke with the man at the home, and another officer located the woman at a different location.
The man told officers his wife started screaming and hitting him while he was at a computer when she came back inside from the balcony. He allegedly tried to put distance between them by going to the bedroom, but she followed and started to hit him and scratch at his face, the report says.
According to the report, she kept changing her account of the situation, and when asked if she had any injuries, she showed her arms and neck, but officers didn’t observe any visible injuries. The officer that spoke with the husband noticed he had blood and large scratches across his face and dried blood on his chest.
The wife was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 228 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into Denton County Jail.