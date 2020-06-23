A woman activated a stun gun Monday morning and told a 10-year-old boy that he didn’t need to be walking his dog in the 1400 block of Oxford Lane, according to a police report.
Denton police took a report after a man called police to report that a woman pulled out a stun gun while his son was walking his dog and they came across each other. The report says the boy was walking his dog when the woman’s dog came toward him aggressively.
He told his father that the woman pulled out a Taser-like device and “sparked” it, according to the report. She then told him that he really didn’t need to be walking his dog, the report says.
The father told officers they haven’t had issues with this woman in the past. According to the report, he saw her outside and told her he would be calling the police, and she said she didn’t care.
A report was taken.
Other reports
1400 block of La Mirada — A 22-year-old man told police that another man pushed him off of his bike late Monday and tackled him, according to a police report.
The report says he was riding his bike in his neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. when another man pushed him off and he fell on his leg. He told officers the other man stood over him, cursed at him and threatened to kill him if he didn’t leave this area.
The pushed man wants to press charges. An investigation is ongoing.
400 block of Meng Circle — Two firearms were reported stolen from a home Monday afternoon along with $1,700 in property damage, according to a police report.
A man told police that someone entered his home between 10:45 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. The report says there was a footwear impression left on the lock mechanism of a side door to the home along with damage to the door latches.
The victim said a $600 pistol, a $600 rifle and a $400 rifle sight were missing, according to the report, and the estimate of damage to the side door was $1,700. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
5000 block of Teasley Lane — A 66-year-old woman told police someone stole her $900 Louis Vuitton wallet from her purse while it was unattended at Kroger Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
She told police that her wallet was stolen from her purse between 3:50 and 4 p.m. Monday as she was picking out vegetables and left her purse unattended in a shopping cart. The report says she didn’t see anyone who may have taken it.
The woman was able to cancel all of her cards, but one bank told her that someone used her card at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Teasley Lane. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.