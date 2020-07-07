A Black man told officers a white man flashed a handgun and yelled a racial slur at him while driving down the highway Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call about a road rage incident near the 4400 block of Interstate 35 around 3:12 p.m. A 44-year-old Black man told officers he pulled out onto West University Drive from the La Quinta Inn and Suites on the Interstate 35 service road when a white man in a blue truck zoomed up behind him and began honking.
The caller said the man in the truck brandished a handgun, then rolled down his window and called the Black man a racial slur before driving away, according to the report.
Denton police searched the area but did not find the blue truck, which was last seen heading westbound on West University from I-35.
Other reports
2400 block of Roselawn Drive — The owner of a business told officers a television, tools and the keys to several vehicles were stolen Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
A 33-year-old employee told officers he noticed the door to the back of the business was open around 2:30 p.m., and when he went inside, he noticed a television missing. The 26-year-old owner told officers two drills, a Miller welder, other tools and the keys to several vehicles were also missing.
300 block of Bernard Street — A man said his shed was broken into for the second time Monday morning, though nothing was taken, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call about the burglary of a building around 8:30 a.m. Monday. A 31-year-old property owner told police an unknown person had cut the lock to his shed and got inside, but nothing was taken.
The man said the shed had been broken into before and that air-conditioning units had been stolen. Officers advised the owner to install surveillance cameras, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office 19 people into the Denton County Jail.