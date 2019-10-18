A man told police Thursday he sold a PlayStation 4, games and two controllers for about $300. The only problem was the bills were marked “For Motion Picture Purposes,” according to a police report.
The bills were fake, prompting police to open a forgery report.
Police said the transaction occurred in the 100 block of South Loop 288. The victim told police he did not take a close look at the bills until he returned home, the report states. Police said the man did not know how to get a hold of the suspect because they used a buy-sell-trade phone application called letgo.
Other reports
2500 block of West Prairie Street — Denton police said a man stole his girlfriend’s vehicle Thursday morning and crashed into a building at their apartment complex, according to a police report. The man was seen fleeing the crash, and officers could not find him, the report says.
1100 block of West University Drive — Denton police said a woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Thursday night after she accidentally cut a friend who was trying to grab the knife that was in the woman’s hand, according to a police report.
The two people were having some kind of a dispute. A man tried to grab the knife from the woman’s hand, when he got cut, the report says. Nobody wished to file charges, but because police said she had a warrant, she was taken to jail.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,046 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 160 calls and made eight arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 22 medical calls and five vehicle crashes.