Denton police said Wednesday afternoon that investigators need the public’s help to identify the person whose skeletal remains were found in the 5600 block of East McKinney Street on March 1.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has been unable to identify the remains, which, according to a news release, appear to have belonged to a white man between the ages of 60 and 80. Police said the man was large and underwent a spinal surgery at some point in his life, the release says.
Authorities say the man was dead for at least one year before his remains were discovered this past spring. Denton Police Department spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the remains are not connected to any open cases, so authorities are looking for the man’s identification so they can figure out what happened to him.
Anyone with information may call police Detective Tommy Potts at 940-349-8144.
Other reports
1100 block of West University Drive — A 34-year-old man was arrested at the Clayton House Motel on Tuesday morning for allegedly breaking into a room, where he was found with a baggie of methamphetamine and a syringe, according to a police report.
Police said a property manager told officers two men broke into the room and were trespassing. Officers said they found the one man, who officers said was asleep. The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A 54-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with giving a false name during a domestic disturbance in which a woman said the man threw her property in a dumpster, according to a police report.
Officers said the man gave them a false name repeatedly. After asking the woman the man’s name, officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers arrested him on the warrant and on giving a false name, the report shows.
600 block of Park Lane — A 63-year-old man told police he bumped into the taillight of a woman’s vehicle but definitely did not smash it with a metal pipe, which is what the woman reported, according to a police report.
Officers arrived to a domestic disturbance call and found the vehicle with a smashed taillight. A woman told officers the man broke the taillight by smashing it with a “metal pipe,” but the man told police he only bumped it with his elbow, the report shows.
Police said while officers were talking to the man, they noticed the smell of alcohol and that he was slurring his speech. They conducted field sobriety testing and determined the man was drunk.
Officers said they saw the taillight clearly had been smashed. They arrested the man and charged him with criminal mischief public intoxication, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,035 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 160 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 32 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.