Denton police arrested a 34-year-old man after locating prescription pills, mushrooms, cocaine, a pipe and two handguns in his vehicle late Thursday in the 2400 block of Loop 288, according to a police report.
A caller told police a truck was parked on the side of a building and had been there for about 10 minutes with the lights flickering on and off. When police arrived, they located one occupant.
The man told police he was there because he had an argument with his wife. While speaking to officers, he admitted he had two handguns in his vehicle and outstanding warrants from other agencies, the report says.
Police saw a prescription pill bottle in plain view and also located a pipe. Officers asked the man what he had smoked earlier, and the man said DMT — a hallucinogenic drug also known as Dimitri.
During a search, officers located everything the man said he had. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He also received a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon because he had firearms in arm’s reach while he was intoxicated.
Other reports
300 block of Texas Street — A 49-year-old man arrested on assault charges allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend’s face but told her he still loved her, according to a police report.
The 37-year-old woman told police her ex-boyfriend blocked her into his vehicle so she couldn’t leave. The report shows he was outside next to her car telling her that he still loves her and wants to work things out; then he struck her on the right side of her face.
He denied hitting her and said he just grabbed her, according to the report. Police observed swelling on her face, and she said she felt pain. He was arrested and charged with assault family violence.
2200 block of South I-35E — A woman took off with $23,000 Thursday evening after convincing an 83-year-old woman she had $93,000 but needed more in order to split the money with her, according to a police report.
The older woman told an officer on patrol that an unknown woman approached her at Golden Triangle Mall saying she found $93,000 in cash and was willing to split, but that they needed to get more money and speak to an attorney before they could do so.
The older woman withdrew $23,000 from her bank account for her, according to the report, and then the younger woman took off. A report was taken.
300 block of Audra Lane — A woman told police around 6:45 a.m. Thursday she believes her ex-boyfriend flattened the tires of her vehicle, according to a police report.
She told police her ex-boyfriend was stalking her and sending her messages that made her feel uncomfortable, though they weren’t threatening, the report says. She said he was outside her apartment complex, parked by her car and that all four of her tires were flat.
He was no longer on scene by the time police arrived. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.