Denton police arrested a 43-year-old man on assault charges early Thursday after a woman reported she was held hostage for three hours in the 3100 block of Bandera Street, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said they received an initial report on Tuesday of a domestic disturbance. Police separated the two but didn’t make any arrests because they didn’t find evidence on that assault, Jones said.
Jones said the two were supposed to stay separated, but the report shows the man showed up at the place the 39-year-old woman was staying on Thursday. The two got into a verbal argument and any time the woman tried to leave, the man would prevent her from doing so.
According to the report, the man also struck the woman in the nose and on her forehead with a closed fist. Jones said police observed redness on the woman’s nose.
Based on that, the man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Other reports
1500 block of North Ruddell Street — Police arrested a man and woman on drug charges during a traffic stop Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers were on patrol in the 1100 block of East University Drive where they observed a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection with North Ruddell Street. The report shows the driver appeared nervous while officers spoke with him.
The woman in the passenger’s seat told police she had a suitcase in the vehicle that she was transporting, but it didn’t belong to her. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle and his person, and police located a crystalline substance in his front right pocket, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
A search of the suitcase led police to three syringes filled with clear liquid that police believed was also meth. The two were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A store clerk told police a man came into the store to get things but didn’t want to pay for them, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a stop-and-go store in the 100 block of North Elm Street. A store clerk reported a man wanted to take things without paying and said he was verbally threatening him.
The man was no longer at the store when police arrived, but they were able to locate him on South Carroll.
The report shows the man gave police a false identity. Police discovered the name he gave them was false and learned his true identity. They learned the man had two warrants from Wise County, one for failure to identify. He was arrested and received a second failure to identify charge.
1000 block of Santa Fe Street — A man reported several items from his vehicle stolen, including a pistol, Friday morning, according to a police report.
The man told police he believed he left his vehicle unlocked overnight. When he went outside Friday morning, he noticed one of the doors wasn’t closed properly.
A pistol, binoculars, tools and money were among the items reported stolen, according to the report. Jones said the total value was a little over $2,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 406 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,102 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.