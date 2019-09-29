Two women allegedly assaulted and robbed another woman just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Londonderry Lane.
She told police that two unknown women had assaulted her before taking $40 from her wallet, as well as her cell phone. A third woman was present, but did not participate, according to the 24-year-old victim.
Police noticed unspecified injuries on her face and leg, according to a police report.
Based upon witness descriptions, officers were able to find three female suspects nearby.
“The victim identified two of the suspects as the ones who assaulted her,” Khristen Jones, police spokeswoman, said via email Sunday. “One suspect then admitted to having assaulted the victim.”
The 31-year-old and 27-year-old women were arrested on a charged of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. It is not clear from police reports what, if anything, prompted the alleged crimes.
Other reports
1300 block of Raleigh Path — Approximately one month after moving out of her mother’s house, a woman called police after her dogs were taken to an animal shelter.
She called police Saturday morning to report the incident.
The woman and her mother agreed that she had been asked to move out roughly a month ago, but had not taken her two pit bull mixed-breeds. Officers had initially been called out at that point. Officers and the daughter were told by the mother that she would take the animals to a shelter if they were there much longer.
“After an undisclosed amount of time, the mother then took the dogs to the shelter because she was unable to care for them,” Jones said. “Following the investigation, it was determined that no criminal offense had occurred.”
The mother stated her daughter “had [mental health and mental retardation] issues which may have played a role in the situation,” Jones said.
The dogs’ names were not included in police reports.
1200 block of Fannin Street — A 23-year-old man reported Saturday afternoon that his car had been damaged and burglarized at some point the previous night.
He reported that somebody had struck the back driver’s side panel of his 2012 hatchback, leaving a dent and scrape.
“The caller also believed someone had taken approximately $5 in change and some cologne out of his vehicle,” Jones said.
The man told police he locked his vehicle every night, and there were no signs of forced entry noted by police.
A report was filed, and no arrests were made.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 196 service and officer-initiated calls and made 21 arrests.