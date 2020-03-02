Three men entered a woman’s apartment Sunday evening, held her down and robbed her, according to the woman’s testimony.
According to police reports, the men made off with a laptop, a smartphone, $300 in cash and a backpack with unknown contents.
Allison Beckwith, a police spokeswoman, said the 20-year-old woman told police she was home alone in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane when the men entered through her unlocked apartment door. One of the men allegedly shoved her and held her down while the other two, both of whom had pistols, searched through her belongings.
As of Monday, the case was being investigated as an aggravated robbery. More information was not immediately available Monday morning.
{h3 class=”p1”}Teen says car window shattered by bullet{/h3}
A 17-year-old Corinth resident told police he had just dropped a friend off at their apartment in Denton when a bullet shattered one of his car windows.
Beckwith said the teen told officers he’d been trying to use his phone to find his way home when he saw three people arguing nearby. He then reported hearing a gunshot.
According to police reports, he told officers he doesn’t know Denton very well and couldn’t remember where the apartment building was. He told police his phone had died so he drove home and called police once he was back in Corinth.
Denton police photographed damage to his vehicle. No arrests were made and an investigation was ongoing as of Monday afternoon.
Other reports
300 block of Eagle Drive — Shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, a Denton police sergeant arrested a man and a woman on drug possession charges.
In total, the officer reported finding just under 8 grams of methamphetamine on the two.
The officer reported the 29-year-old man was unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked crooked in a gas station parking lot. After approaching, the officer noted the man’s speech was slowed and slurred to the point the 20-year-old female passenger had to interpret his responses.
While being questioned, the man allegedly tried to start his vehicle. Following his arrest, the sergeant reported finding a plastic container with roughly 6 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. He also reported finding a plastic bag containing half of a gram of methamphetamine on the man’s person.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer reported finding a purse containing a methamphetamine pipe inside a white sock. The 20-year-old woman present said she had been using the purse, but the pipe was not hers.
After the two were transported to the Denton City Jail, the sergeant reported finding several crystals of what appeared to be methamphetamine scattered around where the woman had been sitting.
An amount of marijuana was also found on her while she was searched at the jail, according to police reports.
For his part, the 29-year-old driver allegedly had two plastic baggies tucked into his sock when he arrived at the city jail. Each bag contained roughly a half gram of meth, according to police reports.
Each person received a charge of possession of a controlled substance, and the woman received a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Intersection of Interstate 35E and Teasley Lane — A car flipped near a gas station at some point Monday morning. Beckwith said one person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, but no fatalities were reported. Roadways were clear by early Monday afternoon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 calls and made 16 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 3,081 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.