A convenience store clerk was assaulted by a shopper Saturday night following a verbal argument he was having with a co-worker, according to a police report.
Police were called at about 9:55 p.m. following the assault in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street and spoke with the clerk, who said he was arguing back and forth with a cashier when an unknown, male shopper walked up to him, put him in a headlock and struck him, though he wasn’t injured in the assault. The cashier told police he and the clerk were indeed arguing, but that he didn’t know the shopper and didn’t tell him to do anything.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which the report states showed the clerk standing on the patron side of the cash register and being tackled into a shelving unit, knocking items to the ground. The shopper scuffled with him for a few seconds, the report states, before letting him go and returning to the counter. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3900 block of Teasley Lane — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police attempted to pull him over while driving and he allegedly continued until arriving at his residence, according to a police report.
At about 1:40 a.m., police observed the man’s vehicle failing to stay in a single lane and driving onto the sidewalk in the 2400 block of State School Road. Officers activated their vehicle lights to stop the driver, but he instead slowed down to 15 miles per hour and traveled about a mile to the 3900 block of Teasley Lane, after which a man exited with his hands in the air, the report states.
Officers observed the vehicle’s right rear tire was flat and that the man was swaying back and forth as he spoke to them, telling them he kept going to get to his residence and that he had a 24-ounce can of an alcoholic beverage to drink, which was in his vehicle behind the front passenger seat.
Police conducted sobriety tests and determined the man was intoxicated. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and additionally charged with fleeing police officer: imminent danger of serious bodily injury.
400 block of Audra Lane — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly taking phones away from his girlfriend as she tried to call 911 following an argument, according to a police report.
The report states that the man’s girlfriend left their residence and used a different phone to call police, telling them the two got into an argument and that he pushed her. Both she and the man were in separate vehicles next to each other when police arrived and spoke to her. She told them he grabbed two phones out of her hands as she was trying to call 911, the report states.
Police spoke to the man, who said he took the phones from her because he didn’t want her to call police. The woman did not want to press charges for assault, but the man was arrested on a charge of interference with emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 281 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.