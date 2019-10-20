Witnesses told police late Saturday night that a 54-year-old had threatened a bar employee with a handgun after being told he couldn’t leave the premises with a beer.
According to police reports, employees at Lucky Lou’s in the 1200 block of West Hickory Street had repeatedly told the man he wasn’t allowed to leave with a drink, but he was seemingly undeterred.
“One employee followed the subject out and took a beer from him telling him he could not leave with the beverage,” Khristen Jones, police spokeswoman, said via email Sunday afternoon.
The 54-year-old gun owner then drew his handgun and pointed it at the employee before fleeing on foot with another person. Witnesses flagged officers down less than a block away and reported the two people were inside a restaurant in the 1100 block of West Hickory Street.
The suspect was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the unlawful carrying of a weapon. His drinking buddy was released.
As of Sunday afternoon, the 54-year-old was being held by Denton police on a $45,000 bond for both offenses.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 64-year-old Ponder man received a minor injury following an argument with an unknown suspect early Saturday afternoon.
“The caller stated than an unknown male was washing his clothing in a sink meant for customer use,” Jones said.
An argument, which began as verbal, erupted over the proper use of the sink. The suspect then allegedly pushed the 64-year-old into a concrete pillar, causing him to hurt his elbow.
Officers noted an abrasion on his elbow, Jones said. The suspect had left the area by the time officers arrived.
100 block of Avenue A — While on foot patrol in the Fry Street area, an officer came across a group of men surrounding a vehicle after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
The officer approached and noticed that one man was holding a “clear baggie with a white powdery substance,” Jones said. The substance subsequently tested positive for cocaine, and the 25-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
He had between one and four grams of the drug, according to police records.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department took 207 calls and made 14 arrests.