An allegedly intoxicated 23-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after police found her asleep in her vehicle outside a bar and she told them she had “fry” to drink and that she just needed some water, according to a police report.
Officers observed the vehicle parked with its lights on in the 100 block of Avenue At about 2:38 a.m. The report states they knocked on the vehicle’s window multiple times before the female inside, who appeared to be sleeping, woke up. Police immediately observed the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and saw an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
Police asked the woman twice what she had to drink, and she responded both times with “fry,” the report states. They asked her if she was OK to drive and she told them she just needed some water, the report states. Officers observed sufficient clues for intoxication after administering a sobriety test. She was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
Intersection of Mesa Drive & Barcelona Street — An allegedly intoxicated 50-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police found him asleep at a bus stop, appearing to have urinated on himself, according to a police report.
A caller reported the man was asleep at the bus stop and wanted to make sure he was not too intoxicated, the report states. Police arrived and found him lying next to the roadway, observing that he appeared to have urinated on himself. After patting him on the shoulder, the man woke up, telling officers he was just asleep and that he was OK, the report states.
After standing up to talk to officers, they observed him swaying heavily, and asked him to take a seat. He allegedly admitted to drinking liquor and he was unable to complete sobriety tests. The report states he also didn’t know who the current president was and believed it to still be 2020. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
100 block of West University Drive — An employee of a business called police Friday to report that a man entered the store on Thursday without a mask and threw coffee on his face when he confronted him about not wearing one, according to a police report.
The report does not specify what type of business the incident occurred at, but states the employee told police it has a policy requiring masks. When he confronted the patron about not wearing one, he said, a verbal altercation ensued, resulting in the man throwing coffee at the employee’s face before leaving the store.
Police reported the incident as assault by contact and the report does not mention any injuries to the employee. There is likely security footage, the report states, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 people into the Denton County Jail.