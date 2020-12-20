A 53-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police found him lying face-down on concrete and he allegedly admitted to drinking three alcoholic beverages, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 300 block of South Woodrow Lane at about 3:21 a.m. after a caller told them the man was drunk and wouldn’t leave the property when asked. Police observed him lying on the ground, face-down on concrete, and spoke to him. They could smell the strong odor of alcohol on his breath and observed his eyes were bloodshot and watery, the report states.
The report states the man admitted to drinking three alcoholic beverages, and that when officers asked him to stand up, he began staggering. He was unable to complete a sobriety test because he was swaying in multiple directions, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
100 block of Maple Street — Two women were trespassed from a convenience store Saturday afternoon and wanted to press charges against the store’s manager, alleging he cursed at and insulted them, according to a police report.
The store manager called police at about 1:21 p.m., saying the women were refusing to leave after causing a disturbance and that he wanted them trespassed. Officers arrived and trespassed the pair, both of which said they wanted to press charges against the manager for using offensive language against them, stating he cursed at them and insulted them.
Officers spoke to a witness, who couldn’t provide specific details about what was said from either side, the report stated. Police reported the incident as disorderly conduct: abusive language in a public place.
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly grabbed and pushed his girlfriend outside of a bar, telling officers it “was just frustration,” according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area at about 1:28 a.m. when a bar employee flagged them down and told them about a group they needed to pay attention to, the report states. Police observed a man in the group was visibly angry and that a woman was crying. As officers approached the group, the report states, they observed him yell at her and push her.
Police grabbed the man’s arm and pulled him away from the woman, the report states. They spoke to the woman, who said he was her boyfriend and that he’d been grabbing and pushing her. Officers observed a red mark around her collarbone, where she was pushed. They spoke to the man, who allegedly stated “that was just frustration,” but admitted what he did was wrong, the report states. He was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.