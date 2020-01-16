Denton police said a 35-year-old woman hunkered behind construction equipment in the 200 block of East Hickory Street to hide from officers responding to calls at around 3 p.m. stating the woman was walking around with a wine bottle and yelling obscenities at people, according to a police report.
An officer noted the wine bottle was almost empty when police found it. The woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication. Officers said she smelled of alcohol, was glassy-eyed and seemed drunk.
Officers also learned after running her name she was twice convicted of public intoxication, the report shows.
Police said the woman shouted obscenities at an elderly woman walking past on a nearby sidewalk.
When officers tried putting her in handcuffs, she resisted as she began “thrashing” around and cursing at an officer. A patrol sergeant was called to the scene to bring “the wrap,” a device police strap people who are resisting arrest into, in order to carry them to the jail in what looks like a human brief case.
The woman was booked into the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
5300 block of Abby Way — A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after a resident called the police at about 2:30 a.m. reporting a neighbor tried to break into his vehicle, according to a police report.
The man showed police home security footage of the alleged burglary and pointed officers toward the man’s home. Another resident answered the door and had the 27-year-old come to the door. Police said after reviewing the footage and hearing from the victim, they arrested the man on a charged of burglary of a vehicle.
900 block North Loop 288 — A daycare teacher called the police on another daycare teacher Wednesday afternoon after the other daycare teacher allegedly pushed the caller when the caller tried to tie a student’s shoe, according to a police report.
Nobody was arrested, and a witness and the listed suspect said the teacher only bumped the caller with a backpack as she leaned down toward the child, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,113 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 373 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 35 medical calls and 10 vehicle crashes.