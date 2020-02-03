Front-end damage, a vehicle description and direction of travel linked a 56-year-old suspect to an alleged hit-and-run in the 2200 block of Spencer Road.
In the final minutes of Sunday night, a witness reported the driver struck and damaged a section of fence on Spencer Road before driving away.
"We located a damaged fence at this location and some track marks leading from the street through the fence," police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said.
The fence's owner estimated the damage at $500 when contacted by police.
An officer later found the 56-year-old driving a vehicle with a matching description in the 1500 block of South Loop 288. Jones said officers walked the man through standard field sobriety tests following a traffic stop.
Reading from police reports, Jones said that "he appeared to be falling asleep during the tests."
The man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and striking a fixture.
Other reports
700 block of North Elm Street — Officers noticed a driver traveling north on North Elm Street — the wrong direction on a one-way — at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
After turning on their emergency lights, police pulled the driver over in the 800 block of Bolivar Street.
Jones read police reports that said officers immediately noticed the strong smell of alcohol when they approached the vehicle.
According to those reports, the 35-year-old driver told police he'd gotten turned around and accidentally drove the wrong way on the street, but he'd turned onto a side street as soon as possible.
Following standard field sobriety tests, police arrested the man on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers then found a Glock handgun during a search of the vehicle, so police added a charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm.
It is illegal in Texas to have a firearm in one's possession while "engaged in criminal activity, other than a Class C misdemeanor that is a violation of a law or ordinance regulating traffic or boating," according to the penal code. In this instance, the charge might result in a Class A misdemeanor.
800 block of North Locust Street — Officers on patrol at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday reported seeing a bicyclist ride his bike into traffic.
"As they drove down the lane, a male subject rode his bike the wrong way out into the lane, nearly causing a collision," Jones said.
Jones said the officers stopped to speak with the 26-year-old, but they reported the cyclist was defensive and evasive and smelled like marijuana. Officers then detained him and asked if he had any drugs on his person.
He allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. Officers began a probable cause search during which they located roughly 1.5 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine. Police didn't find any marijuana in his possession.
The cyclist was arrested on a charge of drug possession and taken to the city jail.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 316 calls for service and made 13 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, the Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 2,784 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.