Only a cookie was missing Thursday when police responded to a burglary of habitation call in the 300 block of Cardinal Drive, according to a police report.
A 59-year-old woman told police she was away from home from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday when an unknown suspect entered her home. The report shows she noticed someone had gone through her belongings.
The woman found one cookie missing from a previously unopened box of cookies. The report didn’t specify what brand or kind of cookie it was.
She also found tweezers and black hair in the bathroom sink, according to the report. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said because this was noted in the report, it's possible the woman doesn’t have black hair and it was alarming to see that hair in the sink.
Police didn’t find signs of forced entry. A report was taken.
Other reports
500 block of Inman Street — Two roommates Thursday reported $1,190 worth of belongings stolen while both were out of the house for the day, according to a police report.
The report shows the two were positive the front door was locked because they have a fob — a small security device — but the back door was found unlocked.
They said the back door was locked when they left and believe someone got into their home through a bathroom window. Beckwith said police are investigating a possible suspect.
The items reported taken are a $300 PlayStation 4, a $140 speaker, a $500 watch and $250 Apple AirPods.
2200 block of North Bonnie Street — Police arrested a 26-year-old man with 13 active traffic related warrants during a traffic stop at around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Police conducted a traffic stop when they noticed the vehicle had its high beams on. While officers spoke with the driver, they learned he didn’t have a driver’s license and his state ID was expired.
Police said he admitted he had active warrants, which included four counts of speeding, driving while license is invalid, five counts of driving without a license, unauthorized glass coating on vehicle and two counts of expired registration, according to the report.
He was arrested and received an additional charge of driving while license is invalid with previous convictions.
100 block of East McKinney Street — A caller told police she believed an employee of hers was intoxicated and attempted to drive Thursday evening, according to a police report.
The report shows the employer was able to stop the woman from driving away. When police spoke with her, she claimed she hadn’t had anything to drink since 1 a.m. Thursday, about 15 hours after the report was made.
Police noted she had red stains around her mouth — the woman said she drank a mixture of vodka and Kool-Aid — and she had watery, bloodshot eyes, her speech was delayed and she was unsteady on her feet, according to the report.
Since she had attempted to leave, police believed she was a danger to herself and others. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 454 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,141 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.