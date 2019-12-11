A 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly stole a Honda Civic at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of West University Drive, according to a police report.
Police said the vehicle owner reported the man approached him with a handgun and demanded the victim hop out of the car. Police said the victim did and watched as the man drove away while still pointing the gun at the victim, the report shows.
Denton officers alerted other agencies to watch out for the stolen vehicle. At about 3:15 a.m., University of North Texas police radioed in saying they found the Honda Civic in the 400 block of South Welch on the UNT campus.
UNT police said the suspect was located near the vehicle (a Denton police spokeswoman said she could not tell whether the man was inside or outside the vehicle). Police said they found a loaded handgun inside the car. During the search, police said they also found controlled substances including methamphetamine.
Denton police charged the man with aggravated robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm because he possessed the handgun, which was a violation of his probation, the Denton police spokeswoman said.
Other reports
1800 block of Marsh Lane — A warrant signed Nov. 13 was served Tuesday when a fugitive task force involving the Denton Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man during a traffic stop, according to a police report. Police said the man was wanted for distrusting methamphetamine and heroin. Officers found a small amount of meth and heroin in the man’s vehicle, the report shows.
North Trinity and Blagg Roads — Denton police found about 11 rubber tires Tuesday night in North Trinity Road just north of its intersection with Blagg Road, according to a police report. Police said the city of Denton received complaints since March about illegal dumping in the area.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 989 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 311 calls and made four arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 29 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.